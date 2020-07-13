Chandigarh, Jul 13 (PTI) The total number of COVID-19 cases in Punjab crossed the 8,000-mark on Monday with 357 fresh cases, while five more deaths pushed the toll to 204, the health department said in a bulletin.

With the fresh infections, the state's tally has risen to 8,178.

Also Read | Uttarakhand | Udham Singh Nagar District Under Complete Lockdown From Tonight Till July 16: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 13, 2020.

Of the latest fatalities, three were reported from Jalandhar and two from Amritsar, the bulletin said.

Patiala recorded the maximum number of fresh cases at 88, followed by 65 in Ludhiana, 53 in Jalandhar, 26 in Mohali, 25 in Amritsar, 20 in Fatehgarh Sahib and 11 in SBS Nagar.

Also Read | Rajasthan Political Crisis: Two MLAs of Bharatiya Tribal Party Withdraw Support From Ashok Gehlot Govt.

Pathankot and Bathinda recorded nine cases each, Moga and Ferozepur eight each, Muktsar seven, Sangrur six, Hoshiarpur five, Faridkot and Rupnagar four each, Fazilka and Kapurthala three each, Barnala two, and Gurdaspur one.

The fresh cases include foreign returnees and 26 people with a travel history to other states.

As many as 194 coronavirus patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection. A total of 5,586 people have been cured of the infection so far.

There are 2,388 active cases in the state as of now, according to the bulletin.

Ludhiana remained at the top of the state's COVID-19 tally with 1,441 cases, followed by 1,276 in Jalandhar, 1,087 in Amritsar, 672 in Patiala, 647 in Sangrur, 417 in Mohali, 289 in Gurdaspur, 255 in Pathankot, 224 in SBS Nagar and 217 in Tarn Taran, the bulletin stated. Hoshiarpur has 201 cases, Fatehgarh Sahib 166, Ferozepur 165, Faridkot 157, Muktsar 153, Moga 151, Bathinda 150, Rupnagar 132, Kapurthala 131, Fazilka 108, Barnala 76 and Mansa 63, it said.

Twelve patients are critical and on ventilator support, while 57 are on oxygen support, according to the bulletin.

A total of 4,00,944 samples have been taken so far for testing, the bulletin said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)