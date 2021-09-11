Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], September 11 (ANI): Ludhiana district administration on Friday opened a breast milk pump bank in the premises of the mother and child hospital in the Civil Hospital.

It is the first such kind of bank in the Punjab where health workers will pump out the breastmilk and will give it to the new-born as most of the new-borns unable to latch the milk or mothers face severe pain while breastfeeding, swelling or soreness or other reasons due to which crucial breastfeeding within the first hour of birth does not happen, according to a release by the District Public Relations Office, Ludhiana.

The bank was inaugurated by the administration members, MC Councillor Mamta Ashu, ADC Development Amit Kumar Panchal, and Assistant Commissioner Dr Harjinder Singh Bedi.

Inaugurating the pump bank, they said that the health workers will use the pumps to get the breastmilk immediately after the birth of infants and would give it to them at regular intervals.

A container has also been installed to preserve the breastmilk. As many as two electric pumps and 10 manual pumps, 16 containers, and one steriliser have been given to the bank by the administration.

"They said that breastfeeding within the first hour and for six months is the most critical way to ensure a child's better health as it is the ideal food for infants. They said it is safe, clean and contains antibodies that help protect against many common childhood illnesses or diseases," read the release. (ANI)

