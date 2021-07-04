Bhubaneswar, July 4: Odisha Transport Minister, Padmanabh Behera informed on Sunday that air services from Puri are likely to commence by 2022-23 as work to establish an International Airport has begun.

Behera told ANI, "The process for the establishment of a new airport at Puri has already started including the process for identification of land and other steps. There are many things to work out for. If everything goes on time as we have planned, it is very likely to see air service from Puri by 2022-23."

"The State Government is continuously holding discussion with Aviation Ministry and it's experts on this matter", the minister said. Navi Mumbai International Airport Will Look Like This! GVK Shares Spectacular Visionary First Look of NMIA in This Video.

Every day country's airports are transporting medical essentials and equipment across the country to strengthen the nation's fight against COVID-19. Airport Authorities of India (AAI)'s Bhubaneswar Airport and its stakeholders have also been playing an active role by facilitating seamless transportation of medical equipment and materials 24x7.

As per the Ministry of Civil Aviation release on May 13, a total of 669 boxes (20.53 MT) of COVID-19 vaccines have been transported through various airlines till May 9, 2021, through the Bhubaneswar Airport. To overcome the oxygen crisis for the country, a total of 156 empty oxygen tankers, 526 oxygen concentrators, 140 oxygen cylinders were transported by 75 Indian Airforce aircraft like C17, C130J, AN 32 from April 23, 2021, to May 11, 2021. 41 pieces of oxygen concentrator were transported through various airlines also.

Transportation of 3500 pieces of 10 Litre Seamless Cylinder and 1520 pieces of 46.7 L seamless cylinders are in pipeline and the consignment is expected within a week from foreign countries.

