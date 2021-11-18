Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 18 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami called on his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow on Thursday to discuss pending issues between the two states.

Top officials of both states attended the meeting in Lucknow. Uttarakhand Minister Yatishwaranand was also present in the meeting.

"Met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ji in Locknow today and discussed pending issues related to both the states keeping mutual interests in mind," tweeted Dhami. (ANI)

