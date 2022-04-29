Gurugram, Apr 29 (PTI) A police complaint has been registered against a local BJP leader for allegedly threatening women nurses of a hospital that operates from his property on a rental basis, officials said on Friday.

The accused Raman Malik has threatened to send "armed goons" at night to forcefully evacuate the nurses and take possession of the property. He has also pasted a notice at the nursing hostel regarding this, Col Sudhir Chawla (retd), director (administration) of Park Hospital stated in his complaint at Sector 50 police station here.

Malik, for his part, said the hospital administration was levelling baseless allegations against him as it owed him Rs 75 lakh.

Chawla, in his complaint said, "He (Malik) is openly boasting that he will send some goons in the night who would be armed and nobody can stop him from carrying out his evil plan. Further, he is saying that he will cut electricity and water supply of the building in which the nurses are staying. He is boasting that police cannot take any action as he is an influenced politician of Haryana and he is above the law..."

Chawla claimed that the nurses were "terrified" and worried about their safety and personal belongings.

According to Chawla, Park Hospital has been operating on Malik's land on a rental basis for the last three years and that it has been paying rent "regulary".

"Regular rent is being paid to him till date. He has accepted and received rent. On 16.03.2022, he has sent notice in which baseless demand was raised by him. We have asked him that he should withdraw these baseless demand and we will vacate the premises. We might require some time to have another rented safe accommodation as the occupants are female nurses where their safety is of utmost importance. He had agreed to it but is now threatening, " Chawla's complaint further read.

When contacted, Malik refuted the allegations and said, "They are doing this as a counter measure to safeguard their illegal occupation of my premises. These are allegations without any specific evidence for which my legal team is going to respond to the police. It is also a conspiracy and criminal attempt to tarnish my image."

"It is a general tactic implemented by illegal occupants when they are not willing to vacate the premises. It is an attempt to pressure me to withdraw my claim on them that as per my agreement, the outstanding amount is over Rs 75 lakh," Malik said.

