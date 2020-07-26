Chandigarh, July 26: The Punjab government on Sunday said it would provide plasma to private hospitals from state-run plasma bank at reasonable cost for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. Private hospitals treating coronavirus-infected patients were demanding plasma after a plasma bank was set up at Patiala hospital, a spokesperson of the Department of Medical Education and Research said.

After deliberation with experts, the state government has decided to provide plasma to these private hospitals at Rs 20,000 per unit, said the spokesperson. Punjab: First Plasma Bank Opens at Patiala's Rajindra Hospital.

The spokesperson also clarified that plasma would be made available free of cost to the patients undergoing treatment in government hospitals.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)