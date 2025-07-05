New Delhi, Jul 5 (PTI) The public works department (PWD) of the Delhi government is planning to install an automatic water-misting system along Rani Jhansi Road in an effort to combat dust pollution in the city.

The department has floated a tender for the project, which involves the installation of 1,500 misting nozzles along with supporting accessories.

The work is expected to be completed within the next two months.

Rani Jhansi Road in central Delhi, which has a flyover with the same name, starts near the St Stephen's Hospital and goes up to Filmistan Cinema.

The road has been identified as one of the most heavily-congested roads in the city.

According to the tender, the system will be powered by a 2,000-litre-per-day capacity RO water-pumping unit. The total cost of the project is estimated at Rs 85 lakh.

To ensure the security of the equipment, the tender document also specifies the deployment of security guards.

The initiative follows Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's directive in March to install sprinklers and smog guns throughout the year to address air-quality concerns.

In June, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa conducted an on-ground inspection of a similar automatic misting system installed on Lodhi Road.

Officials said these systems are designed to suppress dust particles and reduce carbon emissions.

Currently, high-pressure mist sprayers are operational not only in central Delhi but also on DDA-maintained roads in Dwarka, extending the city's anti-pollution efforts across both central and peripheral zones.

