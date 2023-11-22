In a significant achievement, the Indian Navy's latest indigenous guided missile destroyer, Imphal (Yard 12706), scored a "Bulls Eye" in its maiden Brahmos missile firing at sea. The successful test marks the first-ever firing of the Extended Range Brahmos missile before the ship's commissioning, highlighting the Indian Navy's steadfast commitment to combat readiness. The event underscores Atmanirbhar Bharat's growing shipbuilding prowess and the assurance of reliability in indigenous weapons and platforms. BrahMos Missile With Indigenous Seeker and Booster Successfully Launched by Indian Navy (See Pics).

Indian Navy's Imphal Hits 'Bulls Eye'

