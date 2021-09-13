Noida, Sep 13 (PTI) The Greater Noida Authority on Monday said it was introducing high-tech features like sticking QR codes outside houses and installing GPS and CCTV on vehicles carrying garbage in order to ensure efficient door-to-door waste collection.

The features have been made part of the new door-to-door waste collection contract for which tender has been floated, the authority said, adding that the incorporation of these provisions is done to ensure cleanliness in Greater Noida.

Greater Noida generates around 200 tonnes of garbage everyday and the authority said it is in the process to hire a single agency, instead of the two currently, for door-to-door collection of waste as well as its segregation.

The tender for the project has been floated on a contract of Rs 123.37 crore for a period of 10 years, it said.

"The authority has made some changes in the present method of garbage collection. The authority will keep a close watch on the process of collection of garbage through digital means. For example, every house will have a QR code. Whenever the waste picker goes to pick up the garbage from that house, he will scan it through mobile scanner. As soon as the scan is done, the information about the garbage being picked up will reach the vendor. The vendor will place its monthly information before the authority," the authority said in a statement.

Whether it is a village or urban sector of Greater Noida, all the houses will have a QR code, it added.

Similarly, it said the monitoring of vehicles engaged in garbage collection will also be done through GPS (Global Positioning System) technology.

"With this, the authority will be able to monitor the real-time location of any vehicle on garbage collection duty. Till now, the GPS was being used only in vehicles engaged in mechanical sweeping of roads. CCTV cameras will be installed at the waste processing plant. Through this, the movement of vehicles engaged in carrying garbage will be monitored," the authority said.

The website of the Greater Noida Authority will also have complete information about waste collection and if any problem persists even after implementation of the new system of door-to-door service, then residents can complain on the Mitra app, authority's CEO Narendra Bhooshan said.

Bhooshan expressed hope that the new tender for door-to-door garbage collection will be finalised soon and residents will get better facilities.

According to officials, under the new system, the details of the contractor's employees engaged in door-to-door garbage collection will be on the website of the authority.

The worker's name, mobile number, among other details will also be uploaded on the website and if he skips picking up the garbage or does not come for a day or two, the residents will also be able to call that employee to flag the issue, the officials said.

