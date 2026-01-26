Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 26 (ANI): The 77th Republic Day was celebrated with fervour in Himachal Pradesh's capital Shimla amid fresh snowfall, adding to the patriotic atmosphere.

The state-level was formally inaugurated with the unfurling of the Tricolour by the Governor of Himachal Pradesh.

Also Read | Chinese Manja Claims Another Life in Telangana: 5-Year-Old Girl Killed in Hyderabad While Riding Motorcycle With Father and Sister.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, while addressing the media on the occasion, extended Republic Day greetings to the people of the state and spoke at length on snowfall, climate change and its wider impact.

"I extend my heartfelt Republic Day greetings to all of you and to the entire people of the state. Today, Republic Day is being celebrated across Himachal Pradesh, and it has been inaugurated by the Governor," the Chief Minister said.

Also Read | BJP Accuses Rahul Gandhi of Disrespecting Northeast Culture at Rashtrapati Bhavan Event; Claims He Ignored President Droupadi Murmu's Request to Wear Patka Twice (See Pics).

Referring to the recent snowfall, CM Sukhu said it appeared unusually delayed and pointed towards climate change as a possible reason.

"After a long time, Himachal Pradesh has witnessed snowfall. It seems that this winter cycle has been delayed by almost one month. Earlier, snowfall used to occur around December 23, 24 or 25, but this time it happened a month later. Somewhere, the impact of climate change is visible," he said.

The Chief Minister recalled a series of natural disasters in recent years.

"In the last three years, natural disasters have occurred continuously. In 2023-24, disasters struck Kullu-Manali and several other parts of the state. In 2024, a disaster occurred in the Samij area of Rampur, and in 2025-26, the entire state faced calamities. This time, the snowfall has been so heavy that people in Shimla used to say snowfall had stopped happening in India altogether," he said.

CM Sukhu added that while climate change posed serious challenges, the recent snowfall would benefit tourism and agriculture.

"We are moving forward in the direction of fighting climate change. This snowfall is very good for tourism and also beneficial for apple growers and farmers, as a dry spell had continued for nearly four months. Certainly, farmers and orchardists will benefit from it," he said.

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur (LoP), also extended Republic Day greetings and appealed for collective efforts to address challenges facing the state.

"I extend my heartfelt Republic Day greetings to all the people of the state. May the state progress, with contributions from every Himachali. The biggest challenge before us is disaster, and I pray to the Devi-Devta (local deities) that we come out of this difficult phase," he said.

The LoP urged people to support disaster-affected families.

"I also appeal to the people of the state to help disaster-affected persons in whatever way possible and continue supporting them in the future," he said.

Raising concern over rising drug abuse, he said, "The growing menace of drugs in this Devbhoomi is destroying the state. To save the coming generations from this destructive phase, everyone needs to work together. Let us all contribute to taking the state forward."

On snowfall, the former Chief Minister said it had been eagerly awaited and was crucial for water sources and agriculture.

"We were waiting very eagerly for snowfall, as the situation had become very critical. After a long time, rainfall occurred. Water sources were almost drying up, and many were damaged due to disasters. For Himachal's orchardists and farmers, this snowfall has been very useful," he said.

He also highlighted the positive impact on tourism while advising visitors to exercise caution.

"From a tourism point of view, it is beneficial. A large number of tourists are arriving these days, which will help the tourism industry. However, tourists should travel cautiously and avoid areas where their lives could be at risk," he said.

The LoP added that apple belts still required more chilling hours.

"The amount of snowfall received has created a need for more. For apple belts, the required chilling hours do not seem to have been fully met as temperatures rose sharply. If more snowfall occurs, it will certainly be welcomed and will be beneficial," he said.

He also called upon the government to remain prepared for disruptions caused by snowfall.

"The government should also be prepared. Whenever snowfall occurs, roads get blocked, movement becomes difficult, and the water supply is affected. Necessary steps should be taken in advance to restore essential services," he added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)