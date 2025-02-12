Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], February 12 (ANI): As the world celebrates World Radio Day with this year's theme, "Radio and Climate Change," Statue of Unity community radio station, Radio Unity 90FM stands as a shining example of how community radio can play a pivotal role in raising awareness and fostering action on climate issues, as per a release.

Broadcasting from the heart of Gujarat's Ektanagar, home to the iconic Statue of Unity, the station embodies the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to promote unity, sustainability, and social empowerment, a statement from the release mentioned.

This community radio has dedicated programs focusing on climate change, conservation efforts, and sustainable tourism.

With the Narmada River and the eco-sensitive Sardar Patel Zoological Park in its vicinity, the station plays a crucial role in educating listeners on preserving natural resources and adopting eco-friendly practices.

The station offers a dynamic schedule that caters to various listener interests.

At 8 a.m., Sanskrit shlokas from the Bhagavad Gita along with its translation with messages on environmental consciousness will be played.

From 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., "Good Morning Ektanagar" with RJ Hetal will be played where discussions on Gujarat's green initiatives, climate challenges, and success stories will be held.

From 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., RJ Neelam highlights local sustainability projects, interviews environmentalists, and engages the community in climate action.

From 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., "Chaar se Saat, Rutesh ke Saath" with RJ Rutesh explores global climate policies, India's role in combating climate change, and interactive sessions with tourists and experts.

7 p.m. onwards the station airs a special edition of Mann Ki Baat, featuring past messages from PM Modi on environmental stewardship and India's commitment to a sustainable future.

A signature segment of the station includes readings from "Sardar Patel Ek Samarpit Jivan" by Rajmohan Gandhi, ensuring that Sardar Patel's legacy continues to inspire. 3

Evening broadcasts include the audio for the projection mapping show and the serene Narmada Maha Aarti, adding a spiritual essence to the programming.

Every last Sunday of the month, Radio Unity 90FM airs the PM's "Mann Ki Baat" at 11 a.m., connecting listeners to the nation's leadership and vision.

As the waves of Radio Unity echo across Ektanagar, they carry a powerful message--a united India for a greener, brighter future.

Inaugurated on August 15, 2021, Radio Unity 90FM, designed and set up by BECIL (Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited), the station serves as a bridge between local communities and visitors, spreading awareness about heritage, tourism, and national integration under the tagline "Ek Bharat, Shreshth Bharat." 3

Inspired by the values of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" (the world is one family), the station promotes national integration and empowers listeners with valuable knowledge about government schemes, local developments, and heritage. (ANI)

With a reach of 20-25 kilometres and a team of dedicated RJs, the station has been instrumental in empowering local voices, particularly women. RJ Hetal and RJ Neelam, who transitioned from guides to radio presenters, are now recognized for their outstanding contributions to community engagement.

As the world faces pressing climate challenges, community radio stations like Radio Unity 90FM are at the forefront of inspiring grassroots change. By blending infotainment with actionable insights, the station is not only preserving the legacy of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel but also ensuring that the message of climate responsibility reaches every listener.

Notably, the station inspires women through programs on empowerment and success stories, encouraging them to pursue their dreams. Small vendors, farmers, and entrepreneurs gain confidence from its motivational content and practical advice.

On World Radio Day, Radio Unity 90FM reaffirms its commitment to leveraging the power of radio to educate, engage, and empower communities for a sustainable tomorrow.

A conference was held in Jaipur last year, where representatives from community radios of four states were present. The Statue of Unity (SOU) Community Radio received distinct recognition for its unique approach and leverages RCS (Radio Computing Services)for structured programming, ensuring superior efficiency compared to other community radios across India. (ANI)

