Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 18 (ANI): Taking forward Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a Digital India, Uttar Pradesh, under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has embarked upon a digital revolution, with the youth joining in even from far-off areas in the state, read an official release on Friday.

In line with the stated objective of chasing and realising the digital goal, which forms a key component for the CM's vision for the state, in a time-bound manner, the state government has also roped in private startups.

"Budding entrepreneurs are stepping ahead and are devising and beginning startups to realise CM Yogi's dream of taking the internet to every village. One such startup has developed a 5G WiFi network to promote the digital revolution in the rural and backward areas of the state," it read.

Further, as per the official release, the unique feature of this Wi-Fi network is that people do not have to pay any charge for using the internet for up to 60 GB in a month and upto 2 GB in a day. At the same time, for using more, they only need to pay a nominal charge.

Through enhanced accessibility of high-speed internet, even villagers were reaping the fruits of the state's digital transformation, the release noted further.

"Kumar Satyam of Saharanpur has developed a WiFi network to promote the digital revolution in the rural areas of Saharanpur where there is no internet facility. Satyam has developed an open public WiFi network for the public through Artificial Intelligence (AI), using which people are taking benefits of the internet," the statement read.

According to Satyam, a startup roped in to implement the state's digital plans, the work started through a pilot project from Maa Shakambhari Devi Temple in Saharanpur and its surrounding areas.

He informed that a special type of device developed by him was installed on streetlights and electric poles of the village, through which a Wi-Fi facility was made available throughout the entire village with this device.

He said, "Microdata has been fed in the network through advanced AI, in which NCERT syllabus from class 1 to 12 has been fed. By virtue of this, even children are also deriving the benefits of e-education. People are also able to avail the facility of Jan Suvidha Kendra from their mobile phones."

Following its success, the work of connecting Saharanpur city and its surrounding 27 villages with an Open Public Network (WiFi) is also ongoing at a fast pace. At present, people are taking advantage of this facility in Saharanpur city and some nearby villages. Satyam informed that more than 7000 people of Saharanpur will be benefitted in the coming days.

Entrepreneur Kumar Satyam informed that a model panchayat is being developed in Balvantpur village of Saharanpur, with an objective to provide various digital services to the people. Village Integrated Command and Control Center will be used for this and training on AI networks, e-education, teleconsultation services, CCTV, e-governance services and e-commerce will be imparted through the centre.

Along with this, an e-library, and tele-education with a two-way communication system for teleconsultation and a phone-based application for education will be developed. In addition, children will be provided with the facility of coding and micro classes.

He said, "The digital model in Balvantpur village panchayat will be extended to other villages as well." (ANI)

