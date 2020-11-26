New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday paid homage to the martyrs of the Mumbai terror attacks and expressed condolences to the families that lost their loved ones in that "terrible incident of hate and violence".

On the 12th anniversary of the terror strike, he said, "I pay homage to martyrs of the 26/11 terror attacks."

"My condolences to the families that lost their loved ones in that terrible incident of hate and violence," Gandhi said in Hindi on social media platform Telegram.

On November 26, 2008, 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists from Pakistan arrived by sea route in Mumbai and opened fire, killing 166 people, including 18 security personnel, and injuring several others during the 60-hour siege in the city.

