New Delhi [India], May 16 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday extended wishes to the people of Sikkim on their Statehood Day and said that the northeastern state represents the harmony India stands for.

"The land of abundant natural beauty and rich heritage, Sikkim represents the unity in diversity and the harmony India stands for. Best wishes to the people of the state on their statehood day, today," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge wished the people of Sikkim on their Statehood Day.

Taking to Twitter, he said, "On Sikkim Statehood Day, we extend our warmest greetings to the people of this beautiful state, blessed with natural beauty and rich cultural diversity. In 1975, Sikkim merged with India and became our 22nd state. We wish you unhindered peace, progress and prosperity."

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended his greetings to the people of Sikkim and said, Sikkim is a gem in northeastern India with its hardworking people contributing profusely to the nation's culture and economy. May the state continue to prosper in the years to come."

On May 16, 1975, Sikkim became the 22nd state of India. Each year, it marks the occasion with a holiday and a series of events.

On May 15, 1975, then President of India, Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed, signed a constitutional amendment, and, a day later, Sikkim became the 22nd state of India. (ANI)

