New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday targeted the Narendra Modi government over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic and the economy, saying while the number of COVID-19 deaths was among the highest in the world, its GDP growth was also among the lowest.

"Modi government's report card: At the forefront in corona mortality, the lowest in GDP rate," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

He also tagged a chart showing India among the highest at 95 COVID deaths per million population and the lowest at -10.3 per cent in the GDP growth rate as compared to other countries in the world.

Gandhi and the Congress party have attacked the Modi government over the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and accused it of "destroying" the country's economy due to its policies.

