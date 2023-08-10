New Delhi [India], August 10 (ANI): The BJP's West Bengal chief and Lok Sabha MP, Sukanta Majumdar, on Wednesday took a jibe at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, saying he lacked confidence to initiate the debate on the Opposition's no-confidence motion in the Lower House the day before, Tuesday.

Speaking to ANI, the BJP leader said Rahul spoke in the Lower House on Wednesday after being coached about what to say.

Also Read | Robotic Surgery in Goa: Orthopaedics Department of Goa Medical College Performs First Robotic Surgery on Patient.

The BJP's Bengal chief aired the comment after Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, earlier on Wednesday, announced that Rahul will address the Lower House during the debate on the no-trust motion of the Opposition against the Centre.

"Rahul Gandhi will address the House today, at 12 noon," Chowdhury announced earlier on Wednesday.

Also Read | Rajasthan Government To Provide 6 Per Cent Reservation to Most Backward Castes Among OBCs, CM Ashok Gehlot.

To this announcement, the BJP leader responded saying, "Congress leader Rahul Gandhi did not have the confidence to speak during the debate on the no-confidence motion yesterday. It is likely, however, that he will address the House and say whatever his coaches taught him. He will come prepared to entertain us," Majumdar said, while staging a demonstration along with fellow BJP MPs on the Parliament premises to mark the anniversary of the Quit India Movement, on Wednesday.

Rahul was reinstated as a Congress MP from Wayanad in Kerala after the Supreme Court stayed his conviction by lower court in connection with the criminal defamation case over the use of the surname 'Modi'.

The Congress leader is alleged to have made the remark while address party supporters in a rally in Kolar, Karnataka, in the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Following his conviction by the Surat Sessions Court, which was later upheld by the Gujarat High Court, the Congress leader stood disqualified from the Lower House and also lost his official bungalow in the national capital.

However, while putting a stay on his conviction by the Surat court, the Supreme Court advised the Congress leader to exercise more caution while making a public speech in future. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)