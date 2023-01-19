Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 19 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday lauded Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu for "good work" being done in the state and said the state was forging ahead on the path of progress.

Rahul Gandhi addressed a gathering at an event related to Bharat Jodo Yatra at Malout in Indora area of Kangra district. The yatra traversed around 24 km from the Manser toll plaza to conclude at Malot village of Indora.

Gandhi said Bharat Jodo Yatra' is a mission "to defeat the forces spreading hatred by spreading message of love and compassion".

"This fight is actually not political, it is a fight of ideology, one can give it any framework, but this is not a political fight," stated Rahul Gandhi.

He said that Congress' reply to divisive forces is of "love".

The Congress leader said that the "yatra has succeeded" because lakhs of people extended their support.

Lauding Sukhu, Gandhi said the Chief Minister "is a common man" and understands the aspirations of the people.

"Chief Minister is a common man who understands the aspirations of the people. In a short span of one month, Himachal Chief Minister has ensured that the state forges ahead on the path of progress and prosperity," Gandhi said.

In his remarks, Sukhu said that it was due to the guidance and able leadership of Rahul Gandhi that Congress got a mandate in the recently-concluded assembly elections.

He referred to the government's decision to implement the Old Pension Scheme and committees on two other key pre-poll promises of Congress, according to a release.

State Congress President Pratibha Singh welcomed Rahul Gandhi and assured that the state government and the party would work in coordination to fulfill the promises made by the party. (ANI)

