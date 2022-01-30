New Delhi, January 30: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 74th death anniversary, at Raj Ghat in New Delhi. India observes Martyrs' Day every year on January 30 to mark the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and to honour his contribution towards the freedom of the country.

On January 30, 1948, Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated by Nathuram Godse at Gandhi Smriti in Birla house. Martyrs’ Day 2022: PM Narendra Modi Pays Homage to Mahatma Gandhi on His Death Anniversary, Says ‘It’s Our Collective Endeavour to Further Popularise His Noble Ideals’.

According to the directions of the central government, two minutes of silence is observed in all states and Union Territories on January 30.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)