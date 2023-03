New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) The BJP on Tuesday dubbed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as the "present-day Mir Jafar of Indian polity" who went overseas seeking help from foreign forces to become a 'nawab' in India.

Stepping up its attack on the Congress leader over his democracy in danger remark in London, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra reiterated the demand for an apology.

"It would not be an aberration to say that Rahul Gandhi is a present-day Mir Jafar of Indian polity. What he has done in London is the same thing that Mir Jafar did," Patra said at a press conference.

Mir Jafar, who served as a commander in the Bengal army under Siraj ud-Daulah, was the East India Company's first nawab of Bengal. He had betrayed Siraj ud-Daulah during the Battle of Plassey, paving the way for the British rule in India.

"Rahul Gandhi did the same thing during his visit to London. He invited foreign forces to come to India. Shehzada wants to become a nawab. Shehzada has sought help from the East India Company to become a nawab," Patra charged.

The BJP spokesperson also alleged that it was not the first time that Gandhi has "spoken against India" overseas.

"This is just not a random issue. This is a consistent conspiracy by the Congress party and the Gandhi family," he added.

Patra asserted that the BJP will not let Gandhi get away without an apology for his remarks in London.

"There is no other alternative left before him. He will have to apologise. We will make him apologise," he added.

