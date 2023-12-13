New Delhi, December 13: Commenting on the recent Income Tax raids on Congress MP Dhiraj Sahu's premises, in which crores of rupees were unearthed, Union Minister of State Ramdas Athawale said that Congress MP Rahul Gandhi should speak on the matter. "Rahul Gandhi should say something about the recent IT raid and seizure of 351 crore from a Congress MP's residence," Ramdas Athawale said while speaking to ANI on Tuesday.

On the Modi government's resolve to put an end to corruption in the country, Athawale said, "If corruption increases like this, it will harm the country and it will not progress. This is why Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken the resolve to make India free of corruption. The government is punishing those who engaged in corruption." Dhiraj Sahu IT Raids: Income Tax Search Operation on Liquor Units Completed After Six Days; Over Rs 350 Crore Cash Recovered.

The Minister of State said that raids are being conducted frequently on Congress leaders because they have amassed a huge sum of money by engaging in corruption for the last 70 years. "There are so many raids on Congress leaders because they have so much cash. They have engaged in corruption for 70 years. So they have so much cash in their house," he said.

"The Congress practised politics on corruption and so they got ousted from power. For example, 351 crores were found at a Congress MP's residence. This is a serious matter," Athawale added. Income tax officials last week concluded an IT raid at Congress MP Dheeraj Sahu's premises in Odisha's Balangir. The Income Tax Department has, so far, netted Rs 351 crore in cash during its searches at Boudh Distillery Private Limited, a company based in Odisha. The company is allegedly linked to Dhiraj Sahu. PM Narendra Modi Takes a Jibe at Congress With ‘Money Heist’ Reference Amid IT Raids on MP Dhiraj Sahu (Watch Video).

The Congress, meanwhile, has distanced itself from the mega cash haul from the MP's home claiming that only Sahu can explain money recovered from the premises linked to him. "The Indian National Congress is in no way connected with the businesses of Dhiraj Sahu, MP. Only he can explain, and should explain, how huge amounts of cash have been reportedly unearthed by the income-tax authorities from his properties," Congress MP Jairam Ramesh posted on Saturday from his official X handle.

