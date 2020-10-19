Malappuram (Kerala) [India], October 19 (ANI): Congress leader and MP from Wayanad constituency in Kerala Rahul Gandhi visited the Malappuram Collectorate for a COVID-19 review meeting on Monday.

After the meeting, Gandhi is scheduled to visit the Government Guest House in Kalpetta where he will stay for the night.

The Congress MP reached Kerala today for a three-day visit to his parliamentary constituency Wayanad, from October 19 to October 21.

The main focus of his visit to his constituency is to review the coronavirus pandemic situation in different areas of his constituency. Earlier on October 17, the Congress party in a release gave details about his scheduled visit.

On Day 2 (October 20), former Congress president will hold a review meeting on COVID-19 at Wayanad Collectorate. He will also hold Disha meeting at Wayanad Collectorate and then he will come back to Government Guest House in Kalpetta where he will stay for the night.

On the last day of his visit (On October 21), Gandhi will visit District Hospital Mananthawadi. After taking stock of the hospital he will go to Kannur Airport from where he will take special flight and return to Delhi.

A total of 7,283 new COVID-19 cases and 24 deaths were reported in Kerala on Friday, taking the total number of active cases to 95,008 in the state. So far, 2,28,998 people have recovered in the state. The total COVID-19 death toll in the state is 1,113 so far. (ANI)

