Chandigarh, Dec 12 (PTI) Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra will begin its Punjab leg in the first week of January and will be in the state for around 10 days before entering Jammu and Kashmir said the Congress' state unit chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring Monday.

Warring along with the party in-charge for Punjab Harish Chaudhary and former minister Vijay Inder Singla appealed to everyone to participate in the yatra irrespective of their party affiliations as the aim was to "protect the idea of India".

A toll-free number was launched for the people in Punjab who want to participate in the yatra and get associated with it.

Two tentative routes have been planned for the yatra and one of them will be finalised in the coming days, Warring said.

While one proposed route is from Ambala via Kurali to Anandapur Sahib, Pathankot and then to Madhopur the other is from Shambhu to Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Mukerian, Pathankot and Madhopur before entering Jammu and Kashmir, he said.

The yatra, which began in Kanyakumari in September, has been going on for the last 95 days. It will conclude in Kashmir on January 26.

The Punjab Congress chief claimed that the Bharat Jodo Yatra has drawn an unprecedented response from all sections and has proved to be the best way for connecting with people at the grassroot levels and learning about their problems.

