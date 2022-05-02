Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 2 (ANI): Amid the row over Rahul Gandhi's visit to Osmania University in Hyderabad, senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao on Monday said that the former Congress president's visit is not a public meeting but an interactive session with the students.

Speaking to ANI, Rao said, "Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit Telangana for a two-day visit on May 6 and 7. He was set to meet Osmania University students. He would not only meet students here but also wherever he goes in every State. His objective is to solve the students' problems. It is not a public meeting but an interaction session."

"Why is the Telangana government not allowing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from visiting Osmania University? It was Sonia Gandhi who gave the separate state of Telangana. Rahul Gandhi wants to meet students to see if they are happy with the government and if their aspirations are fulfilled after Telangana is formed. We request the Vice-Chancellor and state government to give permission to Rahul Gandhi for an interactive session with the students of Osmania University," added the Congress leader.

Osmania University has reportedly denied permission for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's visit to the campus on May 7.

Meanwhile, Congress moved to High Court seeking to grant permission to Rahul Gandhi for face-to-face interaction with students on the Osmania University campus.

On Sunday, Congress' student wing National Students' Union of India (NSUI) protested outside the administration building of Osmania University in Hyderabad seeking permission for Rahul Gandhi's visit to campus.

"It has been decided that Rahul Gandhi will address the students here at the Osmania University on May 7. So we (NSUI) have come here to give a representation to the Vice-Chancellor of Osmania University but he is not giving us the permission (to hold Rahul Gandhi's visit) as he has been ordered to do so by the government of Telangana," said Mahesh, member of NSUI. (ANI)

