Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 27 (ANI): Shiv Sena (Uddhav Bal Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut on Friday alleged that "raids are being done where elections are happening and on those who can defeat the BJP."

Of the five states, polls will be held in Chhattisgarh on November 7 and November 17, Madhya Pradesh on November 17, Rajasthan on November 25, Telangana on November 30 and Mizoram on November 7. The counting of votes will take place on December 3 in all the states. The elections to five states are crucial as they are being held months before the Lok Sabha elections in April-May next year.

Also Read | Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: Amit Shah Promises Backward Class Leader As Chief Minister If Voted to Power (Watch Video).

"Now the Model Code of Conduct is implemented, and you are conducting raids... What does this imply?... We had given ten names for Maharashtra. Why are you not conducting raids on them? ...Raids are being done where elections are happening and on those who can defeat the BJP," he said.

Raut's remark came following raids by the central agencies on various senior leaders of the opposition parties in different poll-bound states.

Also Read | Australia vs New Zealand ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H and Other Things You Need To Know About AUS vs NZ CWC Match in Dharamshala.

West Bengal Minister Jyotipriya Mallick was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in the early hours of Friday in a case of alleged corruption in PDS ration distribution in West Bengal. The arrest came a day after the ED conducted searches at Mallick's residence in Salt Lake, on the outskirts of Kolkata.

The ED also recently raided the residence of Rajasthan Congress Chief Govind Singh Dotasara in connection with the Senior Teacher 2nd Grade Competitive Examination, 2022 Paper Leak case and

The ED has also summoned Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's son, Vaibhav Gehlot, for questioning in a Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) case. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)