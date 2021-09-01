Vaishali (Bihar) [India], September 1 (ANI): East Central Railway has suspended rail movement between Darbhanga and Samastipur section on Tuesday due to flood water touched near the rail bridge between Hayaghat and Thalwara station of Samastipur division.

"The operation of trains on Samastipur-Darbhanga section has been changed", East Central Railway, official statement.

Also Read | TS ICET 2021 Provisional Answer Key and Response Sheet Released; Candidates Can Access and Download It at icet.tsche.ac.in.

According to the official statement, routes of some of the trains passing through the Hayaghat Railway Section have been modified in view of passenger safety and security.

Further information is awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | KP Yadav Dies: Former Minister and Samajwadi Party Leader From Jaunpur Dies Due to Dengue.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)