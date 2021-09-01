Hyderabad, September 1: The TS ICET 2021 provisional answer key has been released today. The answer key of the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) has been released on the official website. Candidates can visit the official website and check the TS ICET 2021 provisional answer key and response sheets at icet.tsche.ac.in. The entrance examination of TS ICET was held for students seeking admission to regular postgraduate programmes in Business Administration (MBA) and Computer Application (MCA) courses.

Candidates have to log in using their TS ICET hall ticket numbers and registration numbers to download the TS ICET 2021 answer key. Reports inform that the university will also allow the students challenge the provisional answer keys by September 4 till 5 PM. Click Here to Access the Answer Key.

TS ICET Answer Key: Here's How to Check and Download

Candidates have to visit the official website of the TS ICET 2021 -- icet.tsche.ac.in to access and download the answer key.

Click here for the direct link to check the answer key.

for the direct link to check the answer key. On the website, enter hall ticket numbers and registration numbers

Click on 'Get Response Sheet' and access the TS ICET response sheet

TS ICET was conducted as an offline test. It was a 200-mark entrance test. To qualify for the TS ICET in Telangana, a minimum of 25 percent marks is required in the entrance test.

