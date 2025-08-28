New Delhi [India], August 28 (ANI): The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has extended the tenure of Satish Kumar as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Railway Board for a further period of one year, effective from September 1, 2025.

An order dated August 27 from the Secretariat of the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, reads, "The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the extension in tenure of Satish Kumar, Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS) (Retd.) as Chairman & Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Railway Board for a further period of one year w.e.f. 01.09.2025, on re-employment on contract basis, on existing terms and conditions, or until further orders, whichever is earlier."

Also Read | JeM Terrorists in Bihar: Police Issue High Alert As 3 Jaish-E-Mohammed Operatives Enter State via Nepal Border, Release Their Sketches.

According to an official release from the Ministry of Railways, on September 1, 2024, Satish Kumar assumed the charge of Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Railway Board (Ministry of Railways). The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet had earlier approved the appointment of Satish Kumar as Chairman & CEO of the Railway Board.

Satish Kumar, a distinguished officer of the 1986 batch of the Indian Railway Service of Mechanical Engineers (IRSME), has made significant contributions to Indian Railways throughout his illustrious career, spanning over 34 years.

Also Read | Jodhpur School Holiday: Schools, Colleges Closed in Rajasthan City Today Due to Heavy Rainfall; Met Department Warns of More Downpour.

On November 8, 2022, he assumed the role of General Manager of North Central Railway, Prayagraj, marking another milestone in his journey of public service. His educational background is as impressive as his professional achievements; he holds the degree of B.Tech in Mechanical Engineering from the prestigious Malaviya National Institute of Technology (MNIT), Jaipur, and has further enhanced his knowledge with a Post Graduate Diploma in Operation Management and Cyber Law from Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU).

Satish Kumar's career in Indian Railways began in March 1988, and since then, he has served in various pivotal roles across different zones and divisions, bringing innovation, efficiency, and safety improvements to the railway system.

His initial postings included the Jhansi Division of the erstwhile Central Railway and the Diesel Locomotive Works (DLW) in Varanasi, where he honed his skills in locomotive engineering and maintenance. He later served in the North Eastern Railway, Gorakhpur, and Patiala Locomotive Works, contributing to critical projects that enhanced the operational efficiency of these divisions.

One notable aspect of Kumar's career is his commitment to Total Quality Management (TQM). In 1996, he underwent specialised training in TQM under the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

This training played a crucial role in shaping his approach to railway management, focusing on continuous improvement and adherence to the highest standards of quality. His application of TQM principles has been evident in various projects he has undertaken, leading to significant advancements in the safety and reliability of railway operations.

A significant contribution of Satish Kumar is his work on the Fog Safe Device, an innovation that has proven to be instrumental in ensuring safe train operations during foggy conditions. This device has become a critical tool for Indian Railways, significantly reducing the risks associated with reduced visibility during the winter months, particularly in the northern regions of India. His efforts in improving this technology have earned him recognition and appreciation from various quarters.

From April 2017 to April 2019, Kumar served as the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of the Lucknow Division on Northern Railway. His tenure as DRM was marked by a series of infrastructural developments that strengthened the railway network in the region.

One of his most commendable achievements was the successful handling of the Kumbh Mela in 2019, a massive event that required meticulous planning and coordination to manage the influx of millions of pilgrims. His leadership ensured the smooth functioning of railway services during this period, earning him accolades at all levels of the organisation.

Before his appointment as the General Manager of North Central Railway, Kumar served as the Senior Deputy General Manager and Chief Vigilance Officer on North Western Railway, Jaipur. In this role, he was responsible for overseeing the vigilance operations, ensuring transparency, and maintaining the integrity of railway operations.

In recognition of his vast experience and contributions to Indian Railways, Satish Kumar was recently appointed as the Member (Traction & Rolling Stock) (MTRS), a key position that oversees the critical aspects of traction and rolling stock across Indian Railways.

Following this, he ascended to the highest echelon of Indian Railways as the Chairman of the Railway Board (CRB), where he now plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of the railway network in India.

His vision, expertise, and leadership are expected to drive significant improvements in passenger services, safety, and infrastructure development, ensuring that Indian Railways continues to serve the nation efficiently and effectively. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)