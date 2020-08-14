New Delhi [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Indian Railways has decided to fully support 'Fit India Freedom Run', an initiative introduced by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, which will commence from August 15 and will continue till October 2.

To make 'Fit India Freedom Run' a great success, all the General Managers have been asked to spread maximum awareness among Railway family and to ensure maximum participation to make themselves fit.

"Indian Railways is the biggest promoter of Sports in India by way of providing employment to 300-400 sportspersons every year and giving them all facility and a conducive atmosphere for them to excel in sports to bring laurel to the country. Indian Railways have around 10,000 sportspersons and 300 coaches in 29 game disciplines on its roll. Six out of total 32 National Sports Awards in 2019-20 were conferred on Indian Railways sportspersons," an official release said.

"In order to create a state of the art sports infrastructure and training, a provision of 0.5 per cent of D&G Charges for 'Sports Development' has been included in all estimates. This is an unique initiative taken by IR for sports promotion and as a part of Fit India initiative," it added.

The initiative is being taken up under the aegis of the Fit Indian Movement. 'Fit India Freedom Run' was launched on Friday by Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports (Independent Charge)Kiren Rijiju and was graced by V.K. Yadav, Chairman, Railway Board.

The motto of the 'Freedom Run' is to encourage fitness and help citizens to get freedom from obesity, laziness, stress, anxiety and other diseases. In the recent past as well, Fit India has organized numerous big scale events such as Fit India Plog Run and Fit India Cyclothon to take the message of fitness to the masses. (ANI)

