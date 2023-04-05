Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India] April 5 (ANI): Congress leader Brihaspat Singh landed in a soup after a video of him slapping an employee of a cooperative bank went viral.

The incident took place on Monday at the premise of the Ramanujganj branch of Zila Sahkari Kendriya Bank.

Also Read | A Leopard That Sneaked out from Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary in #UttarPradesh Attacked … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

The Congress leader didn't just own up to his act but also raised a number of allegations against the bank employees. He accused the employees of fraudulently siphoning off money in exchange for paddy procurement from the accounts of farmers, claiming that they did not release funds for them and also misbehaved with him.

The employees of the cooperative banks, under the Surguja division, submitted a memorandum addressed to Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel demanding action against the ruling party MLA.

Also Read | Employment News: Job Vacancies in Banking, Financial Services and Insurance Sector See Significant Growth in March 2023, Says Naukri Report.

Speaking to mediapersons, the Ramanujganj MLA said, "The bank employees fraudulently withdrew money from the accounts of farmers and built houses for themselves worth crores. They fraudulently siphoned off money from the accounts of farmers by making bogus signatures and also hid their passbooks."

"That's why I got angry and hit them. We will not tolerate injustice with farmers and won't hestitate to break the rules and regulations if such things happen with farmers," he added.

The Congress MLA added, "After learning about their fraudulent acts, I reached the bank and tried speaking to the bank officials. However, they misbehaved with me".

Responding to the viral video of the incident, the defiant Congress leader said, "The people should make viral the video of a farmer, with a fractured arm, urging the bank employees to release his money for him to foot his medical expenses and the latter thrashing him and throwing him out."

On BJP leader Kedar Kashyap seeking his dismissal as an MLA over the incident, Singh hit back alleging, "BJP leader Ramvichar Netam assaulted several government employees and also humiliated them. The BJP should first act against him." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)