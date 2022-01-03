Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], January 3 (ANI): A Raipur court on Monday rejected the bail plea of Hindu religious leader Kalicharan Maharaj.

He was arrested by Chhattisgarh Police from Khajuraho, Madhya Pradesh for his alleged derogatory remarks against Mahatma Gandhi and provocative statements against minorities at 'Dharam Sansad' (religious council) held in Raipur on December 26.

Earlier on December 31, he was sent to judicial custody till January 13 by Raipur court.

"Kalicharan has been arrested and charged with sedition. During the investigation, on the basis of evidence, sections 153 A (1) (A), 153 B (1) (A), 295 A, 505 (1) (B) have also been included," said Chhattisgarh Police.

A case has been registered against him in Tikrapara Police Station of Raipur. Following his arrest, the Madhya Pradesh government has alleged that Chhattisgarh's Congress government violated the interstate protocols by arresting Kalicharan Maharaj without informing the Madhya Pradesh police. (ANI)

