New Delhi [India], March 8 (ANI): Highlighting the significance of awareness about mental health, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday appealed to digital content creators to create content on the issue in local languages in an effort to reach out to the mass audience.

PM Modi, while addressing an event after presenting the first-ever National Creators Award at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, also acknowledged the work being done by several content creators regarding mental health.

"Issues like mental health are very important...I have faith in the talent of my country, I appreciate the sensitivity of the people of my country...Many creators are doing very good work regarding mental health, but right now we need to work more on this and if possible, in the local language..." the PM said.

The PM also mentioned about the insomnia and said that many people do not take the disease seriously.

PM Modi, who presented the Disruptor of the Year award to YouTube creator Ranveer Allahbadia (BeerBiceps) also suggested him to delve into the importance of sleep on his show.

In a candid revelation, PM Modi disclosed his own sleep routine, highlighting his habit of minimal sleep over the years.

The event, held at Bharat Mandapam, saw content creators from across the country being felicitated by PM Modi.

Branding the content creators as 'Most Valuable Person', the PM said, "Your content is creating a tremendous impact across India today. In a way, you are the MVP of the internet. When I call you MVP, it means you have become the Most Valuable Person. You all know that when content and creativity are interconnected when we collaborate, it increases engagement. When content collaborates with digital, transformation comes. When content collaborates with purpose, it shows impact and today when you all have come here, I too have collab requests from you on many topics..."

Speaking at the National Creators' Awards, the PM predicted that the event will hold an important place in the future, saying that he can sense time ahead of time.

"Main samay se pehle samay ko bhanp leta hoon (By God's grace, I can sense time ahead of time). That is why I can say that this award will have an important place in future," the Prime Minister said.

Among the awardees, Jahnvi Singh received the Heritage Fashion Icon Award, while Kabita Singh (Kabita's Kitchen) clinched the Best Creator in Food Category Award.

Pankhti Pandey was honoured in the 'Green Champion' category, Keerthika Govindasamy for the best storyteller, and Maithili Thakur as the 'Cultural Ambassador of the Year'. Gaurav Chaudhary was recognized as the Best Creator in the Tech Category, with Ankit Baiyanpuria securing the Best Health and Fitness Creator award. Naman Deshmukh and Kamiya J were awarded the Best Creator in Education and Favourite Travel Creator respectively.

In a diverse range of categories, Shraddha Jain (AiyyoShraddha) and RJ Raunac (Bauaa) clinched the Most Creative Creator titles in the female and male categories respectively.

The National Creators Award witnessed significant public engagement, with over 1.5 lakh nominations and approximately 10 lakh votes cast. This initiative aims to acknowledge excellence and impact across various domains including storytelling, social change advocacy, environmental sustainability, education, and gaming among others.

In its first round, more than 1.5 lakh nominations were received across 20 different categories. Subsequently, around 10 lakh votes were cast during the voting phase, resulting in 23 winners, including three international creators, being decided.

The award ceremony encompassed twenty categories, reflecting the diversity of digital content creation and its impact on society. These categories ranged from the Best Storyteller Award to the Best Health and Fitness Creator, showcasing the broad spectrum of talent and innovation in the digital space. (ANI)

