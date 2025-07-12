Jaisalmer, Jul 13 (PTI) Police have arrested 23 accused, including the main conspirator Hasam Khan, in connection with the incident of stone-pelting on police in Basanpeer village of Jaisalmer, officials said on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police Sudhir Chaudhary said in a statement that during the reconstruction and repair work of old cenotaphs in Basanpeer village, there was stone-pelting and assault on police and administrative officers.

The incident took place on July 10 in Basanpeer Juni village. A large number of men, women and children gathered to oppose the construction work.

The protesters raised slogans demanding a stop to the work, and soon the demonstration turned violent. The agitated crowd attacked the police force and administrative staff with stones and sticks, obstructing government work.

According to police, 23 accused, including main conspirator Hasam Khan, have been arrested after questioning. Police said interrogation is on and efforts are being made to arrest other accused involved in the incident.

