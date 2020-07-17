Jaipur, Jul 17 (PTI) Eight more deaths due to coronavirus in Rajasthan pushed the toll to 546 on Friday, while the total number of cases rose to 27,789 with 615 fresh infections, officials said.

The state now has 6,617 active COVID-19 cases.

Bharatpur and Kota districts reported two deaths each, and Nagaur, Rajsamand, Sirohi and Udaipur one death each, an official said.

In Jaipur, the death toll due to the disease has increased to 179, followed by 65 in Jodhpur, 45 in Bharatpur, 29 in Kota, 26 in Ajmer, 21 in Bikaner, 19 in Nagaur, 15 in Pali and 14 in Dholpur.

Of the 615 new cases, 108 were reported in Bikaner, 99 in Ajmer, 70 in Jodhpur, 54 in Jaipur, 40 in Bharatpur, Nagaur 31, 27 in Kota, 25 each in Bhilwara and Barmer, 24 in Alwar, 19 in Churu, 13 in Rajsamand, 12 in Udaipur, 11 each in Jhunjhunu and Sriganganagar, 10 in Dungarpur, nine in Dholpur, five in Jhalawar, four each in Pali and Sikar, three in Tonk, two each in Sawaimadhopur, Sirohi and Dausa among other cities.

A total of 19,493 patients have been discharged after treatment.

