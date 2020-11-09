Jaipur, Nov 9 (PTI) A day ahead of the mayoral elections in six civic bodies of three Rajasthan cities, the Congress and the BJP sought to corner each other over "horse trading" on Monday.

While the Congress accused the BJP of horse trading, the rival party denied the allegations and alleged misuse of government machinery.

Mayoral polls to six municipal corporations of Jaipur Greater, Jaipur Heritage, Jodhpur North, Jodhpur South, Kota North and Kota South will be held on Tuesday.

The Congress and the BJP have clear majority in two municipal corporations each. The fate of the two others will depend on the decision of independents.

Referring to an audio clip in which a BJP candidate's husband is allegedly heard, state Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas said the BJP is trying to "lure" councillors.

"The way negotiations are being done... It has surfaced in the audio clip. People will have to answer and face legal action," Khachariyawas told reporters.

However, officially no case has been registered in this regard.

The BJP has denied the allegations and said that Congress is misusing government machinery.

Whenever the Congress loses in the elections or there is a crisis in their government, they misuses the government machinery to stay in power, state BJP chief Satish Poonia said in a statement.

