Jaipur, Aug 24 (PTI) Rajasthan recorded 12 more fatalities due to novel coronavirus on Monday, taking the COVID-19 death toll in the state to 967, according to a health department official.

The state also saw 1,346 new cases of coronavirus.

The infection tally stands at 71,955, out of which, 14,388 people are under treatment, he said.

The official said 55,981 people have been discharged after treatment till now.

In Jaipur, the death toll due to the infection is 257 followed by 87 in Jodhpur, 67 each in Bikaner and Bharatpur, 65 in Ajmer, 60 in Kota, 42 in Pali, 41 in Nagaur, 23 each in Alwar and Udaipur and 19 in Dholpur.

Out of the fresh cases, 255 cases were reported in Jodhpur, 251 in Jaipur, 106 in Bhilwara, 85 in Alwar, 65 in Bikaner, 61 in Ajmer, 60 in Pali, 40 in Kota, 35 in Churu, 33 in Bharatpur, 31 in Udaipur, 27 each in Barmer and Sirohi, 25 in Pratapgarh, 23 in Jhalawar, 21 in Rajsamand, 20 in Banswara, 19 in Baran, 18 in Sikar, 17 in Hanumangarh, 16 in Jhunjhunu, 13 in Sawaimadhopur, 12 each in Ganganagar and Dholpur, 11 each in Chittorgarh, Dausa, Karauli and Nagaur, 10 in Dungarpur, nine in Bundi, eight in Tonk and three cases in Jalore.

