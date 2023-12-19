Jaipur, Dec 19 (PTI) Fifteen students of a private school in the Churu district of Rajasthan fell sick on Tuesday allegedly after consuming contaminated 'prasad', police said.

The students, aged between 7 and 11 years, vomited and complained of pain in abdomen after which they were admitted to a local hospital, the police said, adding their condition is being monitored.

Also Read | Jobs in India: About 26% of Indian Employees at Risk of Leaving Their Present Organisation in 2024, Says Report.

Police said they were offered 'prasad' in the school by an unidentified person.

The matter is being probed.

Also Read | Delhi Horror: Nine-Year-Old Girl Abducted, Raped, Killed in Swaroop Nagar; Body Dumped Into Canal.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)