Bharatpur (Rajasthan) [India], June 29 (ANI): At least four people were killed and two others sustained injuires after a portion of soil caved in Bharatpur district in Rajasthan, an official said on Sunday.

Teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), local police and civil defence have been rushed to the spot. Relief and rescue operations have begun without delay, officials said.

Also Read | Puri Temple Stampede: Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi Seeks Forgiveness From Jagannath Devotees, Tender Apology for Stampede During Jagannath Rath Yatra.

Bharatpur District Collector Qamar Chaudhary confirmed the incident and said, "A total of 6 people have been rescued. Four people have been admitted to the hospital. Two people were declared brought dead. Two more casualties have been reported. Two are under treatment."

"SDRF, NDRF, police and civil defence teams are at the spot... The total number of people affected is being assessed," the Collector said on the mudslide incident.

Also Read | Pune Shocker: Self-Styled Godman Arrested in Pimpri-Chinchwad for Black Magic, Asks Visitors to Engage in Sexual Acts With Sex Workers and Watches Act Secretly on Phone.

According to the India Met Department, Rajasthan experienced fresh rainfall in the last 24 hours as the monsoon progressed into more parts of the state.

Himanshu Sharma, a Meteorologist from the Meteorological Centre in Jaipur, said Suratgarh district recorded 70 mm of rainfall, whereas the state's capital recorded 113 mm of rainfall.

"In the last 24 hours, monsoon has entered some more districts of Rajasthan. Due to which, monsoon rain has started in many places in Rajasthan. If we talk about the figures, then the maximum rainfall of 70 mm was recorded in Suratgarh of western Rajasthan yesterday", Himanshu Sharma told ANI on Saturday.

He further added that Sajjangarh in Banswara district of eastern Rajasthan witnessed a maximum of 130 mm rainfall. "If we talk about eastern Rajasthan, then the maximum rainfall of 130 mm was recorded in Sajjangarh, Banswara in eastern Rajasthan. Talking about the capital, 113 mm rainfall has been recorded in Bassi, Jaipur," he added.

The meteorologist noted that monsoon activity will continue over Rajasthan for the next two days, with rain expected in Pali, Jalore, and Barmer districts. Thunder and lightning are likely in Ganganagar, Bikaner, and Jaisalmer.

"Monsoon will remain in active stage for the next two days and the spell of rain will continue. There will be heavy rainfall in some places in western Rajasthan as well. Especially in Pali, Jalore and the areas of Jalore adjoining Barmer, rain will definitely be seen there, and yesterday thunder and lightning activities were going on in Ganganagar, Bikaner and Jaisalmer as well, and it will continue today and tomorrow as well. After this, there will be a slight decrease in the spell of rain and the spell of heavy rainfall in western Rajasthan will stop for a few days", he said.

On June 25, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an alert, warning of heavy rain in many parts of western, central, eastern, and southern India over the next few days. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)