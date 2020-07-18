Jaipur, Jul 18 (PTI) Seven COVID-19 fatalities and 711 instances of the viral disease were reported in Rajasthan on Saturday, taking the death toll in the state to 553 and total tally of cases to and 28,500 respectively.

Of the fresh fatalities, Barmer reported three, and Bharatpur, Jodhpur, Pratapgarh and Rajsamand one each, according to an official report.

Alwar registered the maximum 116 of the new cases, followed by Pali where 96 people tested positive for the disease.

Jodhpur reported 94 cases, Bikaner 67, Jaipur 61, Kota 54, Bharatpur 56, Ajmer 39, Barmer 31, Rajsamand 20, Churu 13, Udaipur 12, Nagaur nine, Bhilwara seven, Jaisalmer six, Sikar five, Dausa four, Hanumangarh, Jhalawar and Tonk three each, Banswara, Pratapgarh, Dungarpur and Ganganagar two each, Bundi, Karauli and Sawaimadhopur one each.

One person from annother state was also tested positive for COVID-19.

The report stated that 21,144 COVID-19 patients have recovered so far and the number of active cases in the state now stood at 6,803.

