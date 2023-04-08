Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 8 (ANI): Rajasthan Government will create 85 new posts in 'Special Tiger Protection Force' (STPF) being run under Ranthambore National Park, said a press release.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday approved the proposal of creating new posts according to forest pattern instead of police pattern. Under this proposal, there will be one post of Assistant Forest Conservator, three posts of Regional Forest Officer and 81 posts of Forest Guard, which will be created and filled.

Apart from that, 27 forest watchers will also be enrolled on a contract basis as per Rajasthan Transparency in Public Procurement Act (RTPP) which will cost Rs 3.6 crore annually to the state government.

The decision was taken in a preview of problems faced in the current 'police pattern' for 'The Special Tiger Conservation Force'. With the enrolment of additional forces work of conservation of tigers in Ranthambore, their trekking and protection from poachers will be done more effectively.

Ranthambore National Park is one of the biggest and most renowned national parks in Northern India. The park is located in the Sawai Madhopur district of Rajasthan. (ANI)

