Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], September 9 (ANI): Ahead of the monsoon session of Rajasthan Assembly, BJP MLA Kailash Meghwal has said he will move a censure motion against his party colleague and Leader of Opposition Gulabchand Kataria over his remarks on Maharana Pratap and Lord Rama.

Meghwal, in a letter to Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Punia, alleged that the party lost its vote share in the last three by-polls after Kataria used insulting words against Maharana Pratap and a controversial statement against Lord Rama.

"I will move a censure motion against the Leader of Opposition for using insulting words against Maharana Pratap and a controversial statement against Lord Ram, due to which party lost votes in the last three by-election," Meghwal stated.

He also wrote a letter regarding the matter to BJP national President JP Nadda.

When asked about the matter, Kataria refused to comment on Meghwal, and said, "He is a senior leader, I'll not comment. But if he has complained against me, then the party may investigate the matter. I will abide by the party's decision."

The monsoon session of the Assembly is set to start on Thursday. (ANI)

