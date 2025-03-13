Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], March 13 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, during his address in the state assembly, accused the previous Congress government of financial mismanagement, saying that they did not Rs 16,500 to the panchayats, and failed to fund schemes and social security pensions of the people.

"The previous government did not do any work at all, and whatever little work was done, it did not even pay for it. The previous government did not pay more than Rs 16,500 crore to the panchayats, including Rs 2,180 crore of State and Central Finance Commission, Rs 1,443 crore of social security pension, Rs 1,316 crore of farmer welfare schemes, Rs 896 crore of MNREGA, and many more," the Chief Minister said.

Also Read | 'Starlink, Welcome to India': Ashwini Vaishnaw's Message for Elon Musk's Starlink After US Telecom Giant Partners With Jio, Airtel, Says 'It Will Help Remote Railway Projects'.

The CM had participated in the debate on the Appropriation and Finance Bill, with the assembly also witnessing strong protests from the Opposition.

Assuring the people that all the liabilities will be paid off, he added, "The 'double engine' government will also pay the liabilities left by the previous government in public interest. Earlier, where the payment of social security pension was made with a delay of 3-4 months, now the payment for the months of December, January has been made and the payment for February, 2025 has been started."

Also Read | Kerala: Train Hits Man, Infant Son; Both Die in Palakkad.

Underlining the aim of a 'prosperous Rajasthan', CM Sharma highlighted all the work the government has done within the first year of getting in power and the plan the state government has for the future.

"In view of the upcoming summer, the number of hand pumps announced earlier in the budget has been increased from 1500 to 2500 and the number 2500 more hand pumps have been announced in the coming year," read the statement.

Focusing on hand pumps and drinking water, the CM announced, "Fund of Rs 1 crore to each district collector for immediate resolution of drinking water-related problems, and works worth more than Rs 70 crore for providing drinking water in various areas of the state."

The CM announced further that the government is issuing 2000 new permits to provide transport facilities in remote rural areas, and also an announcement of other development works including sewerage, drainage, parks, and bus stands in various areas of the state.

During the assembly session, the Opposition also protested against the government's policy, with the Chief Minister replying with classical songs, couplets and poems.

Chief Minister mentioned couplets, poems, and verses from Shrimad Bhagwat Geeta. He also recited lines of Poet Ramdhari Singh, singing excerpts from songs, and also quoting freedom fighter Bal Gangadhar Tilak.

The Rajasthan Assembly session started on January 31 and ended on March 12 (Monday). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)