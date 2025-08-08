Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], August 8 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma honoured specially challenged women of the State, attending the 'Vishesh Yogyajan Behan Samman Diwas' program in Jaipur's Jamdoli on Friday.

According to an official statement, the specially abled women also tied a rakhi to the CM, ahead of Rakshabandhan celebrations on August 8. "The protective shield of disabled sisters is a blessing for me," CM Sharma said.

Sharma participated in the programme at 'Apna Ghar Ashram' in Jamdoli and presented the inmates with gifts. He distributed tricycles to specially abled boys and girls.

The Chief Minister took to X to post, "Participated in the 'Specially Abled Sisters Honour Day' program organized at the Social Justice Complex in Jamdoli, Jaipur. On this occasion, motorized tricycles were distributed to needy sisters, and tree plantation was carried out in the complex under the 'One Tree in the Name of Mother' and 'Green Rajasthan' campaigns."

Addressing the program, Chief Minister said that Apna Ghar Sanstha which began from two rooms is now serving disabled brothers and sisters in a huge building.

"I will work in accordance with the spirit with which the Rakhi has been tied. Our society is like a human body, if we cannot experience the pain of the last person then life is meaningless. The happiness on the faces of Divyang sisters in this holy month of Sawan is the inspiration for our work," the Rajasthan Chief Minister said.

During the programme, an exhibition of Rakhis prepared by the Divyang was also organized, which the CM observed. During this, a 6-year-old girl tied a Rakhi to the CM, which he also accepted with affection.

"The festival of Rakshabandhan is a symbol of purity and celebrating it here is auspicious for me. All possible help will be given to Divyang sisters," the Chief Minister said.

During this, the Chief Minister gave the message of environmental protection by planting a sapling. Cabinet Minister Avinash Gehlot, ACS Aparna Arora, senior BJP leader Ashok Parnami, Apna Ghar Director Dr. BM Bhardwaj and Ashish Modi were also present in the program.

Additionally, Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ashok Parnami, party candidate Ravi Nayyar, District Minister Kailash Jatwada, former Sarpanch Kamlesh Sharma and a large number of people were present. (ANI)

