Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 8 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma met Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev on Sunday at the Chief Minister's residence in Jaipur.

During their meeting, they discussed the promotion of Yoga, Ayurveda, and Naturopathy in Rajasthan.

Sharing details on social media platform X, CM Sharma posted, "Today I met Yoga Guru Swami Ramdev Ji at the Chief Minister's residence and had a meaningful discussion on the promotion of Yoga, Ayurveda and Naturopathy in Rajasthan."

Baba Ramdev, also known as Swami Ramdev, is primarily known for his work in promoting yoga and Ayurveda, as well as his business ventures in the wellness and FMCG sectors. He is a renowned yoga guru who has popularised yoga practices globally.

The meeting comes days after CM Sharma launched the state-wide 'Vande Ganga' water conservation campaign on June 4. Timed to begin on World Environment Day and Ganga Dussehra (June 5), the campaign will continue till June 20, with multiple state departments participating in awareness and conservation initiatives aimed at addressing water scarcity.

On June 5, the first day of the campaign, departments carried out various activities like special cleanliness drives in nurseries, distribution of Tulsi plants, pledges to reduce plastic use, shramdaan (voluntary labour), cleaning and repairing of water sources, Vande Ganga Kalash Yatra, worship of rivers, dams, lakes, and preparations for tree plantation under Hariyalo Rajasthan.

On June 9, the Central Government will complete 11 years under PM Narendra Modi's leadership. The Rajasthan government will inaugurate a new Amrit Sarovar under the Vande Ganga campaign. Other activities include starting new water harvesting and conservation projects, mapping and cleaning village water sources, and cleanliness drives at main roads, intersections, and public places.

Between June 10 and 15, completed works under Jal Swavlamban Abhiyan 2.1 will be reviewed, and new works under Jan Swavlamban Abhiyan 2.2 will be approved and initiated. New projects under the PM Agriculture Irrigation Scheme 2.0 will be launched. Additionally, 575 water conservation structures will be inspected, and MGNREGA-related projects will begin. Other proposed activities include Kisan Chaupal, tank cleaning, lighting lamps at water sources, plastic waste disposal, and issuing work orders under Amrit 2.0. (ANI)

