Jaipur, Mar 17 (PTI) Rajasthan will spend Rs 362.13 crore to provide drinking water in 367 villages of Udaipur district.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved the financial proposal for the project that will enable drinking water supply to these villages from the Som-Kamala-Amba dam, according to a statement issued on Friday.

The financial approval was given in compliance with Gehlot's announcement in the 2023-24 Budget.

