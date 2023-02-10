The medical cover under the Chiranjeevi Health Scheme has been increased from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 25 lakh annually per family, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced Friday while presenting the state's Budget for 2023-24. He said now economically-weaker section (EWS) families will also be able to avail the benefits of this scheme for free. The chief minister said families other than those below poverty line (BPL) and EWS can also avail benefits of the state's ambitious Chiranjeevi Swasthya Bima Yojana by paying a fixed yearly premium of Rs 850. Gehlot also announced to increase its accidental insurance coverage from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh. The scheme was started on May 1, 2021. Rajasthan Budget 2023-24: CM Ashok Gehlot Announces Old Pension Scheme for Personnel of Various Boards, Corporations.

Medical Cover Under Chiranjeevi Health Scheme Increased in Congress-Ruled Rajasthan:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)