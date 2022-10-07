Jaipur, Oct 6 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday inaugurated a 2.8-km-long elevated road in Jaipur city, officials said.

Earlier known as Sodala elevated road, it was renamed 'Bharat Jodo Setu' by the chief minister, they said.

The rechristening comes amid the Congress' ongoing 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.

The road has been built at a cost of Rs 250 crore and will facilitate hassle-free traffic movement on the stretch between the LIC building near Ambedkar circle and Ajmer road, they said.

Gehlot also laid the foundation stone of six other projects in the city, they said.

