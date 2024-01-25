Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], January 25 (ANI): Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Jaipur, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on late Wednesday night took stock of the preparations and security arrangements at Jantar Mantar here.

The Prime Minister and French President Emmanuel Macron are scheduled to visit Jaipur on Thursday.

CM Sharma also held a review meeting with officials on Wednesday ahead of the PM's visit.

Meanwhile, the pink city has been decked up with posters of PM Narendra Modi and French President Macron ahead of their visit.

The Prime Minister, along with President Emmanuel Macron, will visit various places of cultural and historical significance in the city, including Jantar Mantar, Hawa Mahal and Albert Hall Museum.

Referring to PM Modi's visit, Rajasthan BJP President CP Joshi said, "Rajasthan has got a historic opportunity. The visit of PM Modi and the President of France to Jaipur is a matter of joy for the entire state of Rajasthan. The people, party workers and public here are prepared to welcome them."

"Rajasthan is known for its hospitality, tradition, culture and attire; hence, everyone will greet them in their traditional attire. The common people of Jaipur and social institutions are also ready to welcome them," he added.

Macron will be on a state visit as the chief guest at India's 75th Republic Day celebrations in the national capital.

Meanwhile, PM Modi will also visit Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr and inaugurate multiple development projects worth over Rs 19,100 crore on Thursday.

According to an official release from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO)," Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bulandshahr in UP and Jaipur in Rajasthan on January 25. At around 1:45 pm, he will inaugurate multiple development projects worth over Rs 19,100 crore in Bulandshahr."

"The projects are related to several important sectors like rail, road, oil and gas, urban development and housing," it said.

The Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation the 173-kilometer-long double-line electrified section between New Khurja and New Rewari on the Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) by flagging off goods trains from the two stations through video conferencing in Bulanshahr, according to the release. (ANI)

