Jaipur, May 20 (PTI) A Jaipur court on Saturday sentenced three people to seven years of rigorous imprisonment for spying on the Indian Army and sending confidential information of strategic importance to intelligence agencies in Pakistan.

Additional Director General of Police, Intelligence, S Sengathir said Saddiq Khan, Bariyam Khan and Haji Khan, all residents of Jaisalmer district, were arrested in February 2017 for collecting confidential information related to the Army and sending those to their Pakistan-based handlers.

Also Read | UK Dog Attack: Man Mauled to Death by Canine in Leigh, Woman Arrested 15 Dogs and 'Criminal Cash' Seized.

He said chargesheets were submitted in the court of the chief metropolitan magistrate of Jaipur against them following investigations.

After hearing the matter, the court convicted them under Section 3 of the Official Secrets Act, 1923 and Section 120B of the Indian Penal Code.

Also Read | Assam Govt Issues Dress Code for School Teachers, Only Formal Attires To Be Allowed Within School Premises.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)