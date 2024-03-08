Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], March 8 (ANI): Devotees across the country thronged the Jharkhand Mahadev Temple on Friday for the darshan of Lord Shiva in Jaipur district on the occasion of Maha Shivratri.

Temple priest, Mahant Bhavani Shankar Vyas, spoke to ANI and said, "The festival of Maha Shivratri signifies the celestial union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. This festival is celebrated with great joy and happiness all over India. Devotees from across the country come to the temple to offer their services and present offerings on this day. Every person's wish is fulfilled here, no one is disappointed."

The Jharkhand Mahadev Temple in Jaipur reflects spiritual tranquility with serene ambiance and stunning architecture making it a must-visit destination for both locals and tourists.

The beautifully carved stone idols and intricate designs create an atmosphere of deep reverence for the devotees.

The temple's location in the heart of Jaipur allows for easy access, and the well-maintained premises and cleanliness add to the overall positive experience.

Maha Shivratri is considered auspicious for spiritual growth. The festival, also known as 'the great night of Shiva', celebrates the overcoming of darkness and ignorance.

It also celebrates the grand marriage of the lord of destruction, Shiva -- with the goddess of fertility, love, and beauty -- Parvati, who is also known as Shakti (power).

According to Hindu mythology, on the night of the marriage, Lord Shiva had a very diverse group of acquaintances including Hindu gods, goddesses, animals, and demons escorting him to the house of the goddess.

The duo of Shiv and Shakti is considered to be the epitome of love, power, and togetherness. The festival marking the initiation of their bond - 'Maha Shivratri' - is celebrated with great fervour across India. (ANI)

