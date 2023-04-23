Dungarpur (Rajasthan) [India], April 23 (ANI): As many as 12 children were rescued after a fire broke out at Dungarpur Medical College in Rajasthan on Saturday night, informed officials.

The incident happened at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) ward of Dungarpur Medical College.

The Medical Superintendent of the college, Dr Mahendra Damor told ANI that the fire was doused by three fire tenders and 12 children were rescued.

"A fire broke out at the NICU ward of Dungarpur Medical College. Around twelve children were rescued. The fire was doused by 3 fire tenders," he said.

Fire Safety Officer Babulal Chaudhary said that the fire occurred in the newborn war, but the fire team was able to evacuate the children.

"We got the information from the hospital about the fire incident in the newborn ward. I went with my team along with three vehicles. There was smoke, but we doused off the fire & safely evacuated the children," he said.

Further details are awaited in the matter. (ANI)

